Elliot Crow – June 16th

Hello, I am Elliott Crow and I am the Social Media Manager for Indiana Secretary of State Green Party Candidate George Wolfe, and the co-leader of the Southern Indiana Green Party.

The Green Party is built off four principles: Democracy, Social Justice, Ecology, and Peace. Our beliefs relate to many progressive views, including, switching to 100% renewable energy, single-payer health care for everyone, among many others.

The Green Party’s Candidate for Indiana Secretary of State is George Wolfe. Wolfe has a plan to end voter suppression and gerrymandering in Indiana and promises to fight against frauds that target senior citizens and challenges laws that permit businesses to discriminate against LGBT individuals. We are currently in an uphill battle to collect signatures that will allow us to be on the ballot in November and we need your help. If you believe in our views, or simply want to see more options on your ballot other than Republicans or Democrats, then head to wolfeforindiana.com and learn how you can help our campaign. The government does not want to see third parties succeed, and Indiana puts us at a major disadvantage. Help create the democracy that the citizens of the United States deserves.

I have recently started the Southern Indiana Green Party in Evansville, to establish the Green Party in this region of the state. If you are interested in learning more about the Green Party or want to get involved in the local party, look for the Southern Indiana Green Party on Facebook, Twitter, or email us at southernindianagreenparty@gmail.com.

I’m Elliot Crow, and that’s what I have to say.



Comments

comments