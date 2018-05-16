44News | Evansville, IN

Elkhart Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

Elkhart Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

May 16th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child have been filed against 25 year old Robert N. Williams of Elkhart, Indiana.

Court records show he was indicted by a Want County Grand Jury on March 19th. This led to an arrest warrant issued to Williams, who was taken into custody by Indiana Authorities for Wayne County.

Wayne County law enforcement brought Williams back from South Bend, Indiana and took him to the Wayne County Jail.

Williams is being held under a $250,000, pending a first appearance in Wayne County Circuit Court on June 12th at 1PM.

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.