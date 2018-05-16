Home Indiana Elkhart Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child May 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child have been filed against 25 year old Robert N. Williams of Elkhart, Indiana.

Court records show he was indicted by a Want County Grand Jury on March 19th. This led to an arrest warrant issued to Williams, who was taken into custody by Indiana Authorities for Wayne County.

Wayne County law enforcement brought Williams back from South Bend, Indiana and took him to the Wayne County Jail.

Williams is being held under a $250,000, pending a first appearance in Wayne County Circuit Court on June 12th at 1PM.

