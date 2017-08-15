Home Kentucky Elite Air to Replace Skates Alive with Trampoline Park August 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The Skates Alive in Owensboro is calling it quits, but in its place will be a new trampoline park. Elite Air Newburgh will be opening a new branch in Owensboro sometime in the near future, but the owners of Skates Alive say their journey as a business has been well worth the effort.

The skate park was owned by a church in Owensboro, and has been a place for the community to come together for more than 15 years. Now, owners of Elite Air hope the park will be just as much of a good time, especially with their plans to sponsor a new American Ninja Warrior.

The trampoline park and ninja warrior course should be open by November 1st, although there’s a chance it will be open earlier. The new owners say watch for details on their Facebook page for the latest updates.

