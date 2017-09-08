Home Indiana Eli Lilly to Eliminate 3,500 Jobs Worldwide September 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly plans to lay off about 8 percent of its employees as the drugmaker, which has suffered setbacks over the past year in the development of two potential blockbuster drugs, works to cut costs.

Lilly will cut about 3,500 positions around the world, resulting in yearly savings of about $500 million, beginning in 2018.

The company does plan to launch two new medicines by the end 0f 2018: a breast cancer drug and a treatment for migraines.



