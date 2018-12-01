Elf Magic Kicks Off The Christmas Season

Elf Magic is one of the many events that kick off the first weekend of Christmas themed events in the Tri-State.

The Franklin Street Events Association planned a day full of events with Elf Themed events. This is just one of the first Christmas events planned by Franklin Street and The West Side Nut Club. There will be something special every weekend leading up to the big holiday.

Shawn Heneisen, a member of The West Side Nut Club, stated, Next week, on December 8th and 9th The West Side Nut Club has Santa Land where we have pictures with Santa. You can come out and have cookies and hot chocolate and we also have that December 15th and 16th.”

Today at Elf Magic, people could enjoy a number of things for the elf themed event including a special reading of The Night Before Christmas read by Papa Elf. The reading was held before the airing of Elf.

