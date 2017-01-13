Eleven New Programs Offered Through USI Lifelong Learning

There are 11 new programs being offered at the University of Southern Indiana through its Lifelong Learning. Lifelong Learning courses are open to anyone in the community regardless of their educational background.

USI’s Outreach and Engagement released the spring 2017 series of Lifelong Learning noncredit classes. Dawn Stoneking, director of Lifelong Learning, says the purpose of these classes is to “enhance one’s quality of personal, professional, social or civic life”.

Below is a list of new courses and their start date(s):

– Introduction to Yoga (January 23, February 27, April 3 or May 1): New to yoga or fallen out of practice? This course is the perfect way to ease into a yoga routine. Register for any or all of the four sections.

– Leadership Challenge Workshop (February 3): The two-day Leadership Challenge Workshop is a practical, interactive program that engages aspiring and accomplished leaders to learn how to achieve their personal best and improve their leadership effectiveness.

– Crappie Fishing Techniques (February 13): Register for this accelerated course in crappie fishing strategy. Over four sessions, you’ll receive eight hours of instruction from four of America’s top crappie anglers.

– Creating Unforgettable Characters (March 1): In this six-week course, you will learn the time-tested rules, skills and techniques to enhance creativity, the seven types of characters, and the approaches to effective characterization.

– Smart Photos with Your Phone (March 11): Learn how to improve your photography skills, editing and sharing of photos on a smart phone!

– Making It Look Real (March 13): Basic pencil drawing techniques and art principals learned in this class can be applied to virtually every medium. This six-week course is a great foundation class for the beginner and a good refresher class for other artists.

– Certificate in Professional Presentation and Communication Skills (March 13): Being able to communicate effectively is the most important life skill one can develop. Each week, in the Certificate in Professional Presentation and Communication Skills, you will record a video presentation of yourself and practice the new skills you will learn.

– Certificate in Business Writing (March 15): Writing is one of the primary ways you communicate with others in college, the workplace and the community. In this course, you will learn how to write effectively and craft messages that others want to read and act on.

– Beginner Woodburning (April 1): Using special tools, you will learn the techniques of woodburning. At the end of this one day course in New Harmony, Indiana, you will leave with a finished product.

– Tales of the Tea Leaf (April 22): Learn the health benefits of loose leaf tea, from rooibos helping with allergies and digestion to green tea helping with weight loss.

– Law School Admission Test (LSAT) Preparation Course (May 8): The LSAT is the required entrance exam for most U.S. law schools, and LSAT scores are perhaps the single most important factor considered by admissions committees in assessing applicants. This four-week course covers the format and structure of the LSAT, teaches test-taking strategies, and trains students in logical reasoning and analysis—the skills required for success on the exam.

For more information, visit USI Lifelong Learning. Students can register online or by calling USI Outreach and Engagement at 812-464-1989.

