Home Kentucky Elevated Chemical Level Found in Madisonville Water January 25th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky Pinterest

Residents in Madisonville are on alert after officials send out notices about a chemical in the water.

The city says a recent test showed an exceeded amount of chemical compound called TTHM, but that the situation is not an emergency.

TTHM is only harmful if it’s consumed in excess over many years.

Madisonville City Administrator Chuck Shockley says, officials are working with the state to get the levels lowered and anticipate resolving the problem within the next year.

“There’s not boil advisory or anything like that,” said Chuck Shockley, “We’re just required to let them know of this violation.”

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Madisonville Water Filtration Plant.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments