Elephants, Kangaroos, and Giraffes…Oh My!

Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with one of the most intelligent, social, and empathic (not to mention grandest) animals on the planet?

You can!

Driving up to Wilstem feels like entering Jurassic Park…except you won’t be eaten.

The 11,000 acre property is home to not only some great views, but to several species of animals who are given constant care, attention, and affection on their new habitats.

Elephants require daily bathing, did you know that?

They’ve got a giant mudpit at Wilstem, and they dig and roll around in it to cool off.

Here’s where it gets fun…you can help with their spa time!

Learn about African elephants while you wait to pamper Makia, Lovie, and Lou.

And if you’re asking why don’t they just set these beauties free in their natural habitat?

These animals have been around people their entire life, and they are acclimated to people, and they have got this wonderful thing going on here; otherwise they would have been harvested years ago in Africa.

And think, these elephants still have their tusks!

Makia’s tusks would fetch about $100,000 on the black market, so she’s safe from poachers at Wilstem.



And they’ve just got two stunning giraffes!

I never realized how much food they require, it’s constant.

You’ll get a chance to get up close and feed them, if they like you, and one may even lay its head on your neck!

Giraffe cuddles…

And coming soon, kangaroos!

Petting a joey was like #LifeAchievementUnlocked.

Hop on the 4 seater ATV for a tour of the massive property with fields, forests, and you might even spot a zebra.

Make a weekend out of it with their ziplines and guided tours on horseback.

And let me clue you in as to what’s all around Wilstem: Patoka Lake Winery, Eagles Wings Ziplines, Marengo Cave, Hemlock Cliffs, a water park and so much more.

So you can take a quick day trip, or make the area your adventure land for the weekend!

