Elephant Spa and Encounter Returning to Wilstem Ranch

February 5th, 2018

The elephants are coming to back to French Lick. Wilstem Ranch is hosting the Elephant Spa and Encounter starting March 10th through November 4th.

You can be part of a group that helps bathe the elephants and gives them a pedicure. The Elephant Encounter gives people a chance to learn about elephants in depth and interact with them.

Anyone that books either the Elephant Encounter or any other option at Wilstem Ranch, you will receive a $10 discount off your experience.

Spa appointments are held Monday through Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday through Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The cost is $79 for adults, $69 for children under eight. Children two and under are free.

Elephant Encounters are held Monday through Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday through Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The cost is $29 per person. Children two and under are free.

