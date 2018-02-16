Home Illinois Electronic Bill Pay Option Approved By Fairfield City Council February 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

An electric bill pay option has been approved by the Fairfield City Council. Our media partner at WFIW reports, the City Council approve a measure that would allow electronic bill paying options, including the use of credit and debit cards.

The city has agreed to pick up the service fee associated with consumers paying the utility bills with a credit or debit card.

City of Fairfield provides utility services such as water, wastewater treatment, electrical power and gas services.

