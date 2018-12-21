Home Kentucky Electrician Accused of Voyeurism Arrested in Owensboro December 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Police Department have arrested a man accused of placing a camera inside of a clients home.

Police say Ryan Lloyd was arrested and is facing a charge of video voyeurism.

According to police, Lloyd was at the victim’s home on December 2nd for electrical work where it’s believed he placed a small camera inside of a light fixture. Police say they found the camera was wired directly to a light Lloyd had worked on in the hall outside of the bathroom of the home.

Police say the memory card inside the camera contained images with full frontal nudity of the victim’s daughter, a juvenile female.

The victim told police no one else had been inside the home for any type of electrical work and that Lloyd worked on light fixture alone.

