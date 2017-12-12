Home Kentucky Henderson Electric Hike Proposal Denied at Henderson City Commission Meeting December 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

A possible increase in electric rates and services failed at Tuesday night’s Henderson city commission meeting.

Tuesday night marked the second reading on the measure. The rate hike would have affected Henderson municipal power and light consumers.

Commissioners were considering increasing the consumption rate to two percent starting January 1st. Commissioners Tuesday night say that while many residents probably would not like a rate increase.

Mayor Steve Austin says, “We got in a situation a couple years back where the utility wasn’t granted an increase for 10 years. They were losing significant money, and it was significant, and so the commission had to do a 20 percent increase because we hadn’t done one in so long.”

Henderson city officials say they’re going to go back to the drawing board for alternatives after Tuesday night’s measure got defeated.

