Election Results Show Highest Hoosier Voter Turnout in Over 20 Years

The voter turnout report shows Hoosiers came out in huge numbers to cast their votes in the November election.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced that 51%, or 2,308,258 of Indiana’s 4.5 million registered voters, came out to the poles on November 6th.

“This is the highest midterm turnout in over two decades,” said Secretary Lawson. “The last time we saw a midterm with turnout in the 50s was in 1994. Both of these election cycles highlight how candidates and issues drive higher turnout in elections.”

Spencer County saw the second highest number of registered voters that voted at 62%. Henry County took the top spot at 64%

The report says 32% of voters utilized early voting, a number that doubles 2014’s 16% report.

Click here to view the complete 2018 General Election Turnout and Absentee Chart with voter statistics in each county.

