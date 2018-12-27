Home Illinois The Eldorado Holiday Tournament Is a Tradition Spanning 54 Years December 27th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Illinois

There aren’t many tournaments in Illinois like the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.

Since 1965, fans have come to the town of Eldorado to witness basketball at its best.

“With social media the way it is, this is one place where everyone gets together, they brag about their schools, and talk about the old times,” said Eldorado Athletic Director Grey Goodley. “And that brings people here.”

Martin Duffy has attended every holiday tournament since it started.

He was just a young boy then but still cherishes the memories.

“I was nine years old when they blind drew that first tournament in 1965,” said Duffy. “I was standing right out on the floor when they pulled those four names, and I’ve been to every tournament since.”

“Built in 1965, Duff-Kingston Gymnasium seats nearly 5,000 people.

It was named after Mike Duff and Kevin Kingston, former players and members of the University of Evansville basketball team that was killed in a plane crash in December of 1977.

“People know that they can come and watch a good game,” said Goodley. “They’ll have a place to sit and some people choose to stand around and walk around at the top, and it’s just as good of a place to view the game. We’re fortunate enough to have a good venue, we’ve got teams, and we have great fans.”

The Holiday Tournament started with four teams and the original four, Eldorado, Carrier Mills, Gallatin County and Norris City, now NCOE, still compete in the tournament.

“This place is just jammed packed with fans that always know they’re going to see a wonderful game in the championship,” said Duffy.

Goodley says as many as five to 10 teams each year are on the waiting list to get into the tournament

“Kids will be out of a tournament and come here and watch it, and their coach will call me in January and say, my kids are wanting to know why we can’t get into that tournament,” Goodley said.

