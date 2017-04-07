Home Indiana Elderly Woman Victim of Phone Scam in Indiana April 7th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A phone scam cost an 84-year-old woman in Franklin thousands of dollars.



After scammers told the woman her granddaughter was in jail and acted as her attorney, she gave them $8,000 in Best Buy gift cards.

The scammers claimed $4,000 was needed to get the woman’s granddaughter out of jail, and another $4,000 was needed to pay court fees.

When the woman realized it was a hoax, Officer Ryan Mears spoke with Best Buy’s corporate office to get the money back.

The officer was able to get back half of the woman’s money, and the other half should be returning to her next week.

If you fall victim to a scam, you should call the police immediately.

