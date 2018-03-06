Home Indiana Elderly Woman Dies In Boonville House Fire March 6th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An elderly woman is dead following a Boonville house fire. On March 1st, Boonville Fire Department responded to a residential fire with entrapment at a home along Square Deal Mine Road. The Warrick County Coroner says Constance Page, 66, died inside the home.

When fire officials arrived they reported heavy fire conditions at the home. Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies told fire officials they tried entering the home, but the heat was too intense.

Crews eventually got the blaze under control and located Page inside the residence.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this fire.

