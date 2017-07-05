Home Indiana Elberfeld Receives Grant for Wastewater Treatment Expansion July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of thousands of dollars is going towards wastewater treatment expansion in Elberfeld. The town received a grant for $600,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

This is in addition to the $5 million the town has already received for the project.

Residents will see a sewer rate increase as well.

As part of the expansion, a new gravity flow line will go from the Warrick Industrial Park all the way to the sewer plant.

The expansion is mandated by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management because the current plant is too small to handle the town’s needs.

The expansion project is expected to start early next year and finish sometime in 2019.

