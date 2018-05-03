Home Indiana Evansville Eighty Going on Thirty: Rosie Bucheral is in the Best Shape of Her Life May 3rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Gym-goers at the Tri-State Athletic Club in Evansville know of Rosie Bucheral.

Not only does she work out at the fitness club everyday, she stands out as a fitness guru. Bucheral tells 44News she is in the best shape of her life, despite turning 80-years-old two weeks ago.

“Since I turned eighty, I think everybody knows me now,” Bucheral laughed. “I shouldn’t have revealed my age.”

But, Bucheral did not always feel this way. She says lifestyle changes over the past 20 years have made her feel young again, which include playing tennis and lifting weights.

“I feel like I’m thirty,” she said. “I play better tennis now since I work out and keep my muscles strong. That’s what you have to do…And you have to eat like an athlete, whether you want to or not.”



