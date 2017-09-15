Home Indiana New Azzip Pizza Location Scheduled to Open in Lafayette September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The owners of Azzip Pizza are returning to their college town and expanding the business in Lafayette, Indiana. The owners attended Purdue University, and now they’re planning to open the eighth Azzip Pizza location.

The concept for the company was created while they were students at Purdue. Customers can create their own pizza by choosing from a number of toppings then they can watch their pizza bake right in front of them in under three minutes.

The owners say opening a new shop in Lafayette, where it all started, just makes perfect sense. The Lafayette Azzip will be located on State Road 26.

Azzip Lafayette is scheduled to open in February of 2018.

