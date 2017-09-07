Home Kentucky Eight Western Kentucky Schools Earn Let’s Move! Active Schools National Awards September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Eight western Kentucky schools are earning national recognition for their commitment to keep their students active. East View, Meadow Lands, Tamarack Elementary, and Daviess County Middle School, McLean County Middle School, Uniontown Elementary School, Webster County High School, and Webster County Middle School earned the Let’s Move! Active Schools National Awards.

Each of these schools have implemented programs to keep kids active as part of their everyday routine, including quality physical education.

Recently, East View, Meadow Lands, Tamarack Elementary, and Daviess County Middle School were among 323 schools nationwide to be named America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

To see the full list of schools, visit 2017 National Award Recipients.

Comments

comments