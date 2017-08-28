Home Indiana Eight Arrested After Police Seize 150 Grams Of Marijuana And Stolen Handgun August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Eight people are arrested after police seize 150 grams of marijuana and a stolen handgun during a saturation patrol. Indiana State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Vincennes Police teamed up to conduct a patrol, targeting dangerous driver on Highway 41.

The saturation patrol was conducted on Sunday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Officers seized around 150 grams of marijuana from three different vehicles, issued 42 traffic tickets, 94 warnings, and arrested eight people for various offenses.

Police found a stolen handgun during one of their traffic stops.

23-year-old Lawrence Pennington, of Evansville is charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. 19-year-old John Kelley, of Indianapolis, is charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

19-year-old Jalen Traub and Jalen Ford, both of Indianapolis, are charged with dealing marijuana and visiting a common nuisance. 21-year-old Marquese Bell, of Vincennes, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of marijuana.

21-year-old Jai Simpson and Charles Jefferson, both of Muncie, are charged with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of marijuana.

The 17-year-old juvenile, of Indianapolis, is charged with dealing marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

Seven of the eight people were taken to Knox County Jail, and the juvenile was taken to Southwest Regional Youth Village in Vincennes.

Comments

comments