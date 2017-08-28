Eight Arrested After Police Seize 150 Grams Of Marijuana And Stolen Handgun
Eight people are arrested after police seize 150 grams of marijuana and a stolen handgun during a saturation patrol. Indiana State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Vincennes Police teamed up to conduct a patrol, targeting dangerous driver on Highway 41.
The saturation patrol was conducted on Sunday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Officers seized around 150 grams of marijuana from three different vehicles, issued 42 traffic tickets, 94 warnings, and arrested eight people for various offenses.
Police found a stolen handgun during one of their traffic stops.
23-year-old Lawrence Pennington, of Evansville is charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. 19-year-old John Kelley, of Indianapolis, is charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.
19-year-old Jalen Traub and Jalen Ford, both of Indianapolis, are charged with dealing marijuana and visiting a common nuisance. 21-year-old Marquese Bell, of Vincennes, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of marijuana.
21-year-old Jai Simpson and Charles Jefferson, both of Muncie, are charged with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of marijuana.
The 17-year-old juvenile, of Indianapolis, is charged with dealing marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.
Seven of the eight people were taken to Knox County Jail, and the juvenile was taken to Southwest Regional Youth Village in Vincennes.