Effort To Change Indiana’s School Calendar Dies

A bill that would have prohibited Indiana schools from starting before the last Monday in August died on a 25-to-25 vote. Votes in the Indiana Senate require at least 26 votes to move to the House.

Some districts head back to class in July. Supporters of the bill argue that hurts the state’s tourism economy, and it increases energy costs because schools have to run air conditioners for longer periods of time.

Opponents of the bill say the decision on when to start school is best left to local school boards.

Republican Vaneta Becker of Evansville was the only Senator from southwestern Indiana to vote against the bill. Senator Jim Tomes of Wadesville, Erin Houchins of Salem, and Mark Mesmer of Jasper voted yes.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

