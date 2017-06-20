Effects of Potential Tropical Storm Cindy

Today will be a very warm, but not humid day with clouds bubbling up with lots of sun & highs 84-90. As for evening-tonight, shortwave will skim by area with a few isolated showers/t’showers possible with some increasing clouds (before clearing late).

Analyzing the new data this morning, it appears what may become Tropical Storm Cindy may have a greater impact on the Tri-State.

It appears that the rainfall may begin moving in by Thursday afternoon with rainfall & t’storms Friday, but cold front should push everything out for a nice weekend.

New data is also indicating that the heavy rainfall from the system may impact part of the area. This remains a bit uncertain, but if current trends hold, then up to 3″ of rain may fall.

One thing this tropical system will do is keep a lobe of the intense western heat wave at bay. It will begin to move in tomorrow, only to get pushed back westward Thursday & Friday.

Cooler, less humid air will work in for the weekend & early next week with quite pleasant weather for late June.

However, it still appears that widespread 90s to even 100 over parts of the Tri-State may arrive at the very end of June to early July before a cool-down arrives after that.

