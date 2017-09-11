The Effects of Irma Remnants On the Tri-State
REMNANTS OF IRMA WILL ARRIVE TOMORROW MORNING………….
Two bands of rainfall will pivot through late tonight-tomorrow:
One band will pass late tonight-tomorrow AM, followed by a break. Another band will likely pivot through to the northwest & west in the evening, lasting into tomorrow night.
It will be cloudy much of the day, but a small break or two of sun may occur between the two bands of rainfall.
It will be a breezy to windy day with the strongest winds late tonight-tomorrow morning. They will be sustained from the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph at times before decreasing to 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph.
Highs will run 67-73.
Showery, drizzly Wednesday:
Wednesday just looks showery & drizzly with cloudy skies. Winds will turn to the southeast & south-southeast at 15-25 mph. Highs will run 65-70.
Wet weather tapers, followed by warmer conditions:
Drizzly, showery weather may linger into Wednesday night & early Thursday, followed by some partial clearing Thursday afternoon & a southwest wind with warming temperatures to 75-80.
Total rainfall from the Irma remnants looks to vary from 0.25-1.15″ with the 1-1.15″ amounts in our southern & southeastern counties with the lowest amounts in the northwestern areas.
Summer Returns!
Summer will return Friday & into next week with highs eventually getting back to 90 with lows in the 60s.