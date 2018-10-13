“eFest” Commences Following EVV Half Marathon

Immediately following the 15th Evansville Half Marathon, runners could get a taste of the different cultures in Evansville.

The “eFest” or Multicultural Festival was held this afternoon to highlight what makes Evansville a great place to live. The festival featured food, entertainment, and booths that captured the richness that the people of Evansville bring to the city.

Organizers for the event, say it was a great place for people involved in the half marathon to hang out after the race.

Karen Robinson. Events Manager at Southwest Indiana, explained “We put this on right after the half marathon to give the runners, spectators, and everybody cheering everyone on, a place to go and hang out. Plus it’s a free event so the community can come together and see what Evansville is about.

People could also enjoy a beer garden, live music throughout the day and a celebration of the “E is for Everyone’ campaign through ongoing reveals of new corporate and organization ‘E’ banners; marketing and media relations to bring more participants; and, an opportunity for your company, team or group to participate in the ‘E is for Everyone’ phenomenon.

The event was sponsored by the Downtown Alliance and the Latino Chamber Alliance.

