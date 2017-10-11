EFD Provide Tips For Fire Prevention Week

All this week fire officials are reminding people how to stay safe if their home catches fire. First and foremost, they stress having a plan in place so everyone knows that to do.

On average, a family may have just one or two minutes to escape a fire from the time the smoke detector goes off. That’s why having and practicing an escape plan is so critical.

Evansville Fire Officials say, having their plan can end up saving lives.

“It’s something that we don’t do. It’s not like brushing your teeth, we don’t think about it. If this happens, it’s like now there’s going to be a panic. So, if you don’t plan, maybe make a drawing especially if you’ve got younger kids, they may have to do this may be when the adult’s asleep and can’t help them,” says EFD Battalion Chief Charles Hertzberger.

The Evansville Fire Department offer these additional tips and recommendations for developing and practicing a home escape plan:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave — this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

