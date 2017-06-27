Home Indiana Evansville EFD May Have Trouble Determining Cause of Hercules Ave. Home Explosion, Fire June 27th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

1717 Hercules Avenue in Evansville remains an active scene overnight Tuesday.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Fire Investigator, Richard Howard, says they will need to bring in heavy equipment Wednesday to clear out the scene to get inside the home to continue looking for a cause.

At this point, Howard says he believes it was a diffused gas that filled the space, finding an ignition source that cause the explosion.

One challenge he says he’s facing in this investigation is from the body recovery that happened Tuesday afternoon, as heavy equipment was brought in to find the two bodies trapped inside the home. Howard says, that equipment among other things could have potentially destroyed the scene.

“It is possible with the destruction from the explosion, fire, and the rescue of the body recovery attempts, that we will not determine a cause of the fire,” said Howard.

One of the victims taken to the hospital was able to give police a statement. Howard says, that statement gives them a possibility about what happened.

