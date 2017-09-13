Home Indiana Evansville EFD and FOP Reach Agreement on Healthcare Wage Adjustments September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 73 and Professional Firefighters Local 357 have accepted the city’s offer on wage adjustments to offset increasing healthcare costs.

The agreement was reached just a short time ago. You may recall six months ago negotiations between the city and the two unions stalled, then went into court mediation with no solution reached.

Last December, a Vanderburgh County Judge ordered those negotiations be reopened.

This all boils down to those higher healthcare cots the city put in place outside of the union contract negotiations. The Union says the city told them it would take $700,000 to offset those higher costs.

The city only offered a $250,000 payout at that time. Stay with 44News as we continue to follow up on this story.

