EFD Complete Water Rescue

The rain has caused real flooding threats across the Tri-State. At one of the area’s most iconic landmarks, the Twin Bridges, the water is especially high.

Many people live nearby the bridges at a river camp off Weinbach Avenue. While many folks have probably evacuated, some brave residents have held out for the waters to recede. A couple of those residents couldn’t take it any longer as the water rose all the way up to their porch. They phoned Evansville Fire Department to get them out safely.

Evansville Fire officials say the rescue went on without a hitch. They were able to lower their boat in the shallows on Waterworks Road and get over to the camp.

One of the people rescued had an undisclosed medical issue and was taken away by ambulance.

