EF1 Tornado & Microburst

National Weather Service storm survey confirmed that a microburst with winds of up to 90 mph hit Enfield last week.

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Paducah, KY 407 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2017 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR April 5 2017 MICROBURST WIND EVENT... .Enfield Illinois Microburst (White County)... Peak wind: 90 mph Path length /Statute/: 1.1 miles Path width /Maximum/: 1/3 mile Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start date: April 5 2017 Start time: 333 PM CDT Start location: 0.5 miles WSW of Enfield IL End date: April 5 2017 End time: 335 PM CDT End location: 0.5 miles ENE of Enfield IL A microburst containing peak winds near 90 mph downed dozens of trees and large limbs, almost entirely within the city limits of Enfield. Some minor roof damage occurred at several houses, an apartment building, and a school. A section of the covering of the roof, approximately 60 to 100 feet in length, was blown off the school. A large tarp was torn off a very large grain pile. NOTE: The information in this statement is PRELIMINARY and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.

The bright green at Enfield shows very strong wind blowing toward the radar site at Owensville. The radar data shows winds of 60-70 mph, but this wind was accelerating on the way down underneath the radar beam to 90 mph, standard of a microburst. The winds are strongest when they hit the ground after descent.

You can clearly see the microburst belch out & fan outward in the damage survey. Each dot is damage found in the NWS storm survey.

Northeast of Enfield, I received multiple funnel reports & the sheriff’s office also reported the same thing. Radar data certainly shows a tightening circulation signature developing after the microburst at Enfield. This storm had a very strong hook signature & was a classic supercell for a while. This is the same supercell that produced the EF1 tornado near Carbondale, Illinois.

This low-level rotation signature peaked at I-64 near the Burnt Prairie exit. As it moved northeastward, the signature rapidly waned, but a wall cloud was reported near Albion.

It is still possible that one or more tornado touchdowns occurred with this storm northeast of Enfield. This is a very flat, often treeless area of large fields that are plowed in the fall, so finding a tornado track would be difficult without any trees or structures to measure the damage. It is possible that there may be an isolated large tree in a field that may be snapped off that serves as a clue of tornado presence. In the summer, it is easy because tornado tracks show up very easily in crop fields. Some woodlots surrounded by fields & some patchy woodlands along Skillet Fork would provide the best clue right now.

It is possible that further inverstigation may confirm a tornado in this area, as the White County damage result are considered preliminary until they undergo a final NWS review & are then filed in NCDC’s historical storm report database.

An EF1 tornado with winds of 100 mph caused damage in Daviess County, Indiana on April 5.

A funnel was spotted by EMA over Loogootee after this tornado southeast of Cannelburg.

NWS surveys shows 1.3-mile path:

A brief EF1 tornado occurred shortly after 6 PM EDT east of the city of Washington, near Cannelburg in Daviess County Indiana, about 50 miles northeast of Evansville. The tornado caused roof damage to a home, destroyed two barns and two outbuildings, a silo, and snapped two wooden power poles. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

