The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado hit Ohio County Saturday afternoon.

The tornado had a two-mile path through the Beaver Dam area.

County Emergency Management Director Charlie Shields reports minor damage to at least 14 homes and sheds in the Goshen Church Road area and along Hill and Mulberry Streets.

The tornado then crossed over Highway 231 causing minor roof damage to the local post office.

