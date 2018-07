Home Indiana EF 1 Twister Hits New Middleton, Indiana July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

The National Weather Service confirms an EF 1 tornado touched down Friday afternoon in Harrison County, Indiana.

The twister hit the town of New Middletown. Major damage was done in surrounding areas. The tornado knocked down trees, tore roofs off buildings and left debris in many areas.

Indiana State Police say they do not believe any injuries have been reported.

