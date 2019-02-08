EF 1 Tornado Confirmed in Oakland City

Downed power and telephone lines and trees that fell on the roadways have all been cleared, but remnants of Thursday’s storm remain telling a story of their own. Bent flag poles and mangled tree limbs are just a few signs of Oakland City’s severe weather aftermath. Powerful winds blew off the top of storage units, left trees destroyed and ripped apart buildings at the Oakland City Golf Course.

“It was pretty severe and it’s bad for the golf course and our community because it obviously costs them money and an inconvenience and it’s a bad thing,” says Steve Kilian, Wood Memorial High School Athletic Director.

People were inside the Oakland City Golf Club when the storm hit. Thankfully, that building was spared along with a number of homes.

Community members say they are preparing for clean-up.

“There are people here at the golf course, I understand, are volunteering to help clean it up; you know, to save costs. Obviously, people are like that in a small community, especially here. You’d be amazed, just things like that happen and they come out of the wood work to help people. That’s why it’s a good place to live,” says Kilian.

Some people say the city golf club is a popular place for socializing and the storm damage will not change that.

“We have a lot of sightseers coming in and everything. Our customers pretty well stayed the same so it really hasn’t slowed down or picked up,” says Teri Richardson, Oakland City Golf Club employee.

