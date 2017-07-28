Home Illinois Edwards County Coroner Mark Curtis Longest Serving Coroner in Illinois July 28th, 2017 Eli Roberts Illinois Pinterest

When he was elected Edwards County Coroner nearly four decades ago, Mark Curtis was the youngest person in Illinois history to get the job. Now that he’s held the office for 37 years, he’s breaking another record: Being the longest serving coroner in any county statewide. Curtis doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.

“I hope to run for several more terms,” Coroner Curtis said.

Edwards County is showing their thanks for his decades of service, honoring him with an appreciation ceremony. Such a ceremony doesn’t happen every day.

“It’s quite an honor,” Curtis reflected, “and it’s very humbling. I’ve always been a public servant”

“I would describe Mike Curtis as just a genuine, honest, good-person,” Sherri Harder, the director of Ingram Funeral Home in Albion, said.

Those traits are a requirement for someone like Curtis, in public service for decades. Being coroner rarely brings an easy day, especially back in 1998. that was when convicted murderer Steve Hale went on a killing spree that ended in Albion, Illinois. The same day, another man in Albion, Joseph Powell, was sentenced after being convicted of hammering his daughter to death. Curtis played a key role in both investigations.

Being a person of strong character got him through those rough days.

“He’s the same on Monday as he is on Saturday,” Harder said. “He’s gonna the right thing. He’s gonna do it every time. He usually does it with a smile.”

Public service runs in Curtis’ family. His father was Edwards County Sheriff from 1966 to 1970.

“I was the only kid on the block because the Sheriff lived in the sheriff’s house,” Curtis said, “which was the county jail so I helped feed the prisoners and my mother cooked the meals. So I’ve just grown up in this county and grown up in this building, actually.”

Comments

comments