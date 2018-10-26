Home Indiana Educators In The Tri-State Discuss School Safety October 26th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

Educators and law enforcement officers across the tri-state gathered in Oakland City University to talk about school safety.

The morning of January 23, 2018, Marshall County High School students experienced the unimaginable.

“It was a very traumatic and sad day for all of us,” says Trent Lovett, superintendent of Marshall County Schools. “One of our own students entered the building and had a 9-millimeter pistol with two clips.”

15-year-old gave parker started shooting in the school’s commons area, where six to eight hundred students gather every morning to socialize.

“He injured 16 and killed two,” says Lovett.

Friday, Trent Lovett spoke at Oakland City University’s School of Education’s first Learn and Lead event, where an expert on a certain topic shares their knowledge.

“Trent has just a powerful story to tell about that experience and reflections from that, that I think can really benefit educators around the tri-state,” says Dean of Oakland City University’s School of Education, Dr. Rachel Yarbrough.

“One take away we’ve had is looking at getting mental counseling, mental health counselors at a younger age. Somebody that can pinpoint those signs before they get to high school,” says Lovett.

Lovett says after experiencing such a tragic event, he knew adjustments needed to be made.

“Believe me, if it can happen at our high school, it can happen anywhere,” says Lovett. As a result, they got metal detectors, banned backpacks, and added more resource officers and mental health counselors to spot warning signs as well as help students coping with this tragic incident. “The changes we made, we put together a committee, it included some parents and a couple of parents of some of the victims. I want the students to feel safe. I went back to the students and asked, what do you want?”

