Educators Prepare for the Indiana Manufacturing Bootcamp June 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Teachers and Guidance Counselor’s in the area were back in the classroom this afternoon to kick off the Fourth Annual Grow Southwest Indiana Manufacturing Bootcamp.

This two week camp’s goal is to change the perception of manufacturing, which is believed to be the backbone of the Hoosier economy.

More than 500,000 jobs are provided by Indiana Manufactures in the Hoosier State.

Educators from five area counties met at Innovation Pointe this afternoon for the orientation where they picked up information and got their boots.

All participants will receive a stipend and will earn a graduate level credit from Oakland City University.

Alcoa, Berry Global, Sabic Innovative Plastics and Toyata are all participating manufactures this year.

The average annual wage for manufacturing careers in the state of Indiana is nearly $75,000. This information is from the National Association of Manufactures.

