Educators Find Disciplinary Alternative

During the 2016-2017 school year, Owensboro Middle School students were suspended for a combined 991. The rise in behavioral issues caught the attention of school officials and they knew it was time to change how they discipline students.

“We basically started a program with two teachers and three assistants, where students who got in trouble for various things that would have gotten them suspended before, we’re going to keep them in school,” says Owensboro Schools Student Services Director, George Powell.

Officials say most of their middle school students were getting suspended for verbal and physical fights. They used to be sent home for multiple days at a time, but now they go straight to the STRIVE program where they can resume their studies while being isolated from other students.

“We can do group work and if kids need to be separated just to kind of relax and gain their composure, we have room for that now,” says STRIVE teacher, Leah Embry.

The goal of the STRIVE program is not just designed to punish these students, but to hopefully help them turn their academic careers around.

“The frustration for them is there’s not enough time for anyone to listen, so having a place where someone has more time and the classes are smaller has been really beneficial for those students,” Anita Burnette, Owensboro Middle School principal.

“When they come in a lot of them they’ve only made failing grades so once we start with a positive attitude, and give them a nice work ethic their grade improve and a lot of them this year have not been repeating offenders,” says Embry.

Strive started at the beginning of the school year and now students are taking matters into their own hands.

“Students don’t want their friends to go to STRIVE because it is outside this building and they don’t want them leaving this campus,” says Burnette.

The middle school students have been coming to teachers once they think trouble is brewing among their friends.

“We’ve seen a total turn around in focus,” says Burnette.

