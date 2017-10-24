Home Indiana Education Report Raises Concern About Minority Academics in Indiana October 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A report about education in Indiana is raising some concerns across the Hoosier state. It shows a sizable gap between black and Latino students alongside their white counterparts.

Tuesday’s 2017 “Race for Results” report by Annie E. Casey Foundation shows 78 percent of black fourth graders in Indiana are not proficient in reading compared to 56 percent of white students.

By eighth grade the report says 90 percent of black students aren’t proficient in math compared to 55 percent of white students.

The report also found minority youth are more likely to live in high poverty areas, putting them at greater risks for negative outcomes.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says “It’s always concerning when you see a big gap, but we’re trying to close that gap, but I do think part of that is going to take more accountability that we’re watching closely.”

A positive indicator in Tuesday’s report found about 55 percent of African-American kids between ages three and five are currently enrolled in either a nursery school, preschool or kindergarten program.

That’s the third highest rate among racial groups in the state.



