44News is teaming up with Crane Credit Union to make sure students get the education essentials.

For the month of April Morning Anchor Shelby Coates stopped by Tekoppel Elementary school in Evansville.

She joined with crane credit union to surprise first graders in Mrs. Molly Gourley’s class.

With it getting closer to the end of the school year, the class had quite a list of needs.

Comments

comments