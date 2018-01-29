Home Indiana Evansville Edie Hardcastle, President of Indivisible Evansville, Announces Run for State Senate January 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The President of Indivisible Evansville will be running as a State Senator. Edie Hardcastle, a North Little Rock, Arkansas native, will run for the state Senate for District 49. District 49 covers parts of Posey, Vanderburgh, and Gibson Counties.

Hardcastle went to Hendrix College in Arkansas and the University of Arkansas,and has a PhD, an MS, and a BS in Biology. She is also a Biology professor at USI.

Hardcastle has also worked at the University of Florida in Gainsville, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is the president of Indivisible Evansville, and was one of the presenters at TEDx in 2016.

Over the past year, Hardcastle has been working as an activist and an advocate. If elected, Hardcastle says she will be the voice of the people and families of District 49.

