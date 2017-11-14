Edie Hardcastle – November 14th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Edie Hardcastle, talks about renewable energy across the country. This segment aired on Tuesday, November 14th.

100%. That’s the pledge cities across the US have taken to reach 100% renewable energy by 2050. In the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 Campaign, cities like Cincinnati and St. Louis have already taken the pledge to achieve healthy air and a healthy economy. As market forces continue to push coal plants into retirement, communities must replace them. Plunging costs of renewables now make wind power the cheapest option.

Evansville is now at a critical crossroads. Vectren has filed its Integrated Resource Plan that will set their energy mix for the next 20 years. But Instead of choosing to maximize renewables, they have proposed to build a massive 889 MW fracked gas plant to be operational by 2024. In Vectren’s plan, Evansville will only reach 8 percent renewable energy by 2036. In the light of climate change, high utility bills, and dirty air, this plan is completely unacceptable. The good news is that Vectren will have to demonstrate the need for this new power, so, this is literally a once in a lifetime opportunity to stop a terrible mistake. If residents don’t speak out now, Evansville will be locked into high utility costs for the next 30 years.

Evansville deserves a clean and stable energy future. To achieve it, Indivisible Evansville is holding an Energy and environment Town hall this Wednesday, November 15th at Ivy Tech Community College at 6 pm. Please join us to discuss how we can get Evansville to 100%.

I’m Edie Hardcastle, and that’s what I have to say.

