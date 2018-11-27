Home Indiana Evansville Eddie Munster to Make Special Appearance at Comic Quest November 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Munster fans in the area will get a chance to meet one of the Munsters in person on November 28th.

Butch Patrick, who as a child portrayed Eddie Munster in the now iconic 1960’s television show “The Munsters,” will be making a special appearance at Comic Quest in Evansville.

Butch is one of the original Munsters, as well as the only one touring and meeting fans of the show.

Fans will be able to meet Butch at Comic Quest, located at 2260 East Morgan Avenue, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on November 28th.

Click here to view the entire list of stops on Butch’s tour.

Comments

comments