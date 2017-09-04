Home Indiana Evansville Eddie Munster Makes a Stop in Evansville for the Eville-Shindig Car Show September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Butch Patrick, the man who played Eddie Munster on The Munsters, made a stop in Evansville. He was in town for the Eville-Shindig Car Show on West Franklin Street. The car show featured a line up of souped up hot rods and custom cars, and it turns out Butch Patrick, or Eddie Munster, is a fan. He said his friends called him up with the invite to drop by Evansville, and he was quick to take them up on the offer.

Butch Patrick said, “Well as Bugs Bunny once said, “‘I took a left turn at Albuquerque'”, you know it’s just. A friend of mine is big into rot rods and hot rods and he said I got this really cool show, would you like to come up to Evansville called the Eville-Shindig. Sounded like fun and got on the phone with Bob McCarty, the promoter and he invited us down and here we are.”

The Munsters was a popular TV show that aired back in the 1960s. It’s been in syndication ever since.

