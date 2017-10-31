Home Indiana Eddie Money and Styx Coming to French Lick Resort October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

French Lick Resort is kicking off the New Year with legendary Rock’N’Roll classics. Eddie Money will perform at the resort on Friday, January 19th at 8 p.m. Doors will open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Eddie Money is known for his blue-collar brand of rock and roll and known for hits like Take Me Home Tonight, Shakin’, and Think I’m in Love. Take Me Home Tonight reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His first album, went double platinum and featured hits like Baby Hold On, and Two Tickets to Paradise.

Tickets start at $45 and go up to $95.

Styx will also perform at the French Lick Resort on Friday, March 2nd. Known for hits like Come Sail Away, Too Much Time On My Hands, and Renegade.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and go up to $250.

You can purchase tickets at the front desk at French Lick Springs Hotel or TicketMaster.

For more information, visit French Lick.

