EDC Partners With Elevate Ventures To Drive Innovation, Technology

The Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana has a new and exciting partnership. Elevate Ventures is beginning a $2.5 million collaboration to drive innovation and technology while creating new business opportunities and developing entrepreneurship.

The three-year partnership will also include entrepreneurial mentor ship and generate capital throughout the region.

EDC President Greg Wathen said, “We really want to develop a climate of entrepreneurs here. Lots of partners have been involved in this process, but we additionally needed access to potential mentors as well as a captial network, and that’s what Elevate Ventures brings to the table for us.”

This is the first partnership with the region, and the EDC hopes it will spawn and drive innovation to the state.

For more information about Elevate Ventures, visit Elevate Ventures.

