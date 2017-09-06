Economists Theorize Hurricane Irma’s Impact on Indiana’s Economy

Officials across Indiana say Hurricane Irma could have an impact on the state’s economy. Suppliers at many grocery stores are worried the storm could cause major delays in shipments of produce and other goods.

Hoosiers could also see higher prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. Experts say the price increases probably wouldn’t last long, but the biggest concern is for crops that are harvested in the fall.

As for those gas prices, economists say that would cause a ripple effect for Indiana businesses. “A number of businesses if they’re dependent upon fuel, if they’re dependent upon plastics, if they’re dependent tourism for Florida, they’re going to be impacted. Not in a dramatic way, but enough to see,” says IUPUI Business Professor Philip Powell.

Hurricane Irma’s effect may not all be bad for business.

As cities rebuild, there could be a lot of economic opportunities for Hoosiers.

