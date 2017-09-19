Home Indiana Evansville Economic Improvement District Close to Reality in Evansville September 19th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Downtown Evansville could be one step closer to becoming an Economic Development District, also known as an EID. Just a few more petitions are need for officials to take the next step.

Evansville is one of the largest cities in the U.S. that does not have an EID. It’s a private sector funding mechanism, designed to improve business districts.

Since June, petitions have been sent out to people who own property in the zip code 47708.

Involvement in the district is completely voluntary, but 50 percent of homeowners who hold greater than 50 percent of the property value must agree to be a part of it, to make it a reality.

“In some communities it’s used to assist with homelessness issues,’ said Joshua Armstrong, Downtown Alliance director. “In some communities it’s used to pressure wash the sidewalks every month. It just depends on what those property owners decide.”

once enough petitions are collected, Evansville City Council would create an ordinance, then the district would officially be created.



