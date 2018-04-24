Economic Impacted Expected With ULFC Tournament

People from more than 190 countries have the chance to see the United Leasing and Finance Championship when it begins this Thursday.

The tournament is hosted at Victoria National in Newburgh. It’s broadcast by the Golf Channel and gives Southwestern Indiana global exposure that our region typically doesn’t get.

The Economic Development Coalition uses the tournament and the days leading up to it as a way to bring potential investments to the area.

SWIN EDC President & CEO Greg Wathen says, “We are hosting a group of six to play in the pro-am and what we try to do is entice them to introduce them to the marketplace but to say hey if you’re looking at potential investments this would be a great place for you to invest.

The Newburgh based tournament starts in full on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

