Economic Impact Expected With Alcoa Re-Start Announcement

Lightweight metals mogul Alcoa is re-investing in the Hoosier State. The global company announced it will be re-opening part of its Warrick County smelter just a year after it was shut down due to a downturn in the aluminum industry. Plans to re-open the smelter include adding 275 jobs back to three pot lines, a move expected to come with a major economic boost.

In January 2016, Alcoa announced operations at the Warrick smelter would end due to market conditions. The company released a statement saying “We’re confident that these actions are the right ones in the face of these challenging market conditions.”

The announcement sparked outrage among an estimated 600 employees who were put on the chopping block. But just over a year later the same smelter that caused heated reaction will be re-opening for production and 275 positions need to be filled, “You just do not hear of that anywhere, of shutting one down and then restarting it. But I think they really looked at the value and we have a strong workforce here and Alcoa was putting out excellent product and I think in the very near future we’re going to see American made aluminum coming out of here,” said Shari Sherman, Executive Director of Warrick County Chamber of Commerce.

Alcoa will get up to $2.4 million in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants. More than 200 United Steel Workers of the Local 104 are still out of a job after the smelter closed last March.

Economic leaders in the county are hoping some of them can benefit in more ways than one with Alcoa’s good news, “The cost of doing business here, the work force, everything is here and this is the best place for them to do it. They are re-investing their money here versus taking it somewhere else,” said State Representative Ron Bacon.

The process to restart three of the five pot lines at Alcoa’s Warrick location will begin immediately and is expected to be complete by Spring 2018.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



