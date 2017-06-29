Vision 2015 Report Card Ranks Indiana

The grades are in, and Indiana is taking a look at how it’s been moving along over the past two years.

The State Chamber of Commerce put out this year’s economic report card as a part of Vision 2025.

It turns out the state of Indiana is making quite a bit of progress in comparison to years past.

Indiana showed economic improvement in 36 areas but saw declines in 16 other areas.

Indiana Chamber of Commerce officials say this report card is an indication of how attractive the Hoosier state is for companies looking to do business.

It also takes into consideration how the state compares to other states in the region and nationwide.

One area many employers have been concerned about is the workforce.

The report card is part of what the chamber of commerce is calling Vision 2025.

It outlines where business leaders would like to see the state go over the next seven years.

Comments

comments